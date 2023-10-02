SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.34

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.34 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 593294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 6,940.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,801,000. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 65,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 812,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $197,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

