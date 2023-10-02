Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,673,300 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 2,860,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 990.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gold Road Resources in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gold Road Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Gold Road Resources stock remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company also controls 100% of tenements covering 3,250 square kilometers across Yamarna.

