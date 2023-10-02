Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.88

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 123951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.47.

The stock has a market cap of C$663.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.41.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.08. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 135.53% and a net margin of 90.79%. The firm had revenue of C$168.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.323955 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

