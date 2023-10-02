First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNLIF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

FNLIF remained flat at $30.00 on Monday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

