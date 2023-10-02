Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $566,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 22.3% during the second quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,234,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,121,000 after buying an additional 407,300 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Bank of America by 11.2% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 23.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 115.1% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.05. 13,135,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,403,586. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.