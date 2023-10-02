iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 52,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.38. 14,627,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,429,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average is $182.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

