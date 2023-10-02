Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GH. Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.03. 724,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,015. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 126.1% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after buying an additional 2,043,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $53,700,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

