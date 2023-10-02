Insight Folios Inc Buys Shares of 566 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $3,755,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $439.11. 582,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

