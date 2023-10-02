Insight Folios Inc Purchases 82 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 98,035.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 58,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 58,821 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 377.3% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 21,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.16. The company had a trading volume of 167,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,958. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $409.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.04.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

