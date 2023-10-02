Insight Folios Inc Has $287,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.46. 412,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,057. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.19. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

