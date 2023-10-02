Insight Folios Inc Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %

TROW stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.28. 923,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average is $110.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.