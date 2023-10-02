13,275 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,782 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $32,430,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WAL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE WAL traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

