Insight Folios Inc Sells 1,771 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.20. 1,231,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,677. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $73.94 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.