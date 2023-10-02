British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up about 2.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.