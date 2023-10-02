CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.03. 535,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.50 and its 200-day moving average is $235.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

