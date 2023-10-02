CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.80. The company had a trading volume of 543,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,795. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.93 and a 200 day moving average of $218.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

