New Potomac Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 199.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:COP traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,691. The company has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

