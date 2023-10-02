New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 470,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 539,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,622,000 after acquiring an additional 232,033 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $71.68. 661,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,508. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $77.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

