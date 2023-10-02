Insight Folios Inc Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,601,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,855,000 after buying an additional 336,827 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.85. 3,821,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,477. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

The business also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.34.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

