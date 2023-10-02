Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Boosted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned about 0.09% of Invesco worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,227,691,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 2,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,335,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. 3,018,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,774. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

