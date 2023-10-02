Insight Folios Inc Purchases 2,234 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

