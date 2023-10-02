Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after buying an additional 671,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.47. 3,765,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,760,850. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.