Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 46.7% in the first quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MQT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,221. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

