Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter.

PNI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. 26,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,689. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $8.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

