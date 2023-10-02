Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.
DMB remained flat at $9.92 during trading on Monday. 44,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.83.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
