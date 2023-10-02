Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,561 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 288,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 24,862 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $200,255.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,620,730.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,836 shares of company stock worth $315,351. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of KSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.54. 17,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,570. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

