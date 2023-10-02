PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $2,362,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $563,000.
Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 141,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.30.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
