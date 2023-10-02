Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $94.69. The stock had a trading volume of 357,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,463. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

