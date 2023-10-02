Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,381. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $11.21.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

