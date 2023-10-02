Keeler THomas Management LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keeler THomas Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,825 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $518.13. 1,265,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,624. The company has a market capitalization of $235.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.60 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

