Keeler THomas Management LLC Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Keeler THomas Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.5% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. 2,556,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,025,314. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

