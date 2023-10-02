Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keeler THomas Management LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.9% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.48. 2,140,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,959. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.36. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $429.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

