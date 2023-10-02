Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. 9,354,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,131,652. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a sep 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -553.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

