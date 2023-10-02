Radio Caca Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.46 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $31.45 million and $2.46 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002850 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006348 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,417,964,663 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

