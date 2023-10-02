Hedera Trading Down 0% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $63.68 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00034070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00026161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000813 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,450,040,991 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,450,040,990.849155 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05101558 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $46,363,138.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

