Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Cap of $378.28 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Mina has a market cap of $378.28 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.



Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,079,943,293 coins and its circulating supply is 977,774,672 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,079,861,212.8400393 with 977,569,160.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.39308127 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $8,230,070.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

