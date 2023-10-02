AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target Cut to $44.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CL King from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. CL King’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AdvanSix Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $29.61. 94,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,695. The company has a market capitalization of $805.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $427.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,835 shares of company stock valued at $186,176. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

