Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $51.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s current price.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.9 %

HAL stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,804,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,502 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

