Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,736. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

