Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $420.00 at Citigroup

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.33.

NYSE:COO traded down $6.46 on Monday, hitting $311.55. 152,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.18.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,678,610,000 after buying an additional 152,712 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,480,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $600,164,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

