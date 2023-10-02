Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $5.50

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.75 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Get UWM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UWM

UWM Trading Down 0.8 %

UWMC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.81. 466,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.86 million, a PE ratio of 96.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. UWM has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.01 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UWM

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UWM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.