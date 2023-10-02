IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
IDP Education Stock Performance
IDP Education stock remained flat at $13.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. IDP Education has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09.
IDP Education Company Profile
