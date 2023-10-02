IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

IDP Education Stock Performance

IDP Education stock remained flat at $13.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. IDP Education has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

