Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Compass Point from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RITM. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. 2,189,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,866. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rithm Capital has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Rithm Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $65,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $50,728,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,845,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $38,490,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

