Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CGAU has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 99,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,356. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 521.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,181,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 8,975.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,265 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth $12,918,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $9,363,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

