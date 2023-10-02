Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $35.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,768,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,554,736. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $190.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

