Substratum Trading Up 24.4% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.08 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00013465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,066.60 or 0.99999874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002244 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003606 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

