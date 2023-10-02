Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $67.26 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $67.26 million and $13.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00013465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,066.60 or 0.99999874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

