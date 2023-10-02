Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Hobart Private Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hobart Private Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 4.7% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $416.75. The company had a trading volume of 849,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,305. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

