Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.02. 11,306,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,932,148. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

