Beaton Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,102,000 after buying an additional 2,465,622 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.83. 1,212,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,891. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.